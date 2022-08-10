  • Serena Williams will retire after the upcoming U.S. Open, which she won for the first of six times in 1999. | REUTERS
    Serena Williams will retire after the upcoming U.S. Open, which she won for the first of six times in 1999. | REUTERS
  • SHARE

New York – American great Serena Williams said on Tuesday she was “evolving away from tennis” and planned to retire from the sport she dominated with 23 Grand Slam titles following the U.S. Open tournament, which begins later this month.

On Monday, Williams played only her second singles match since she returned to action at Wimbledon in June after a year-long absence from competition, beating Spain’s Nuria Parrizas Diaz to reach the second round of the Toronto Open.

In a time of both misinformation and too much information, quality journalism is more crucial than ever.
By subscribing, you can help us get the story right.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

PHOTO GALLERY (CLICK TO ENLARGE)

, , , ,