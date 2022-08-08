  • Australia's Jess Jonassen (right) celebrates with Alyssa Healy after taking the wicket of India's Yastika Bhatia to win gold at the Commonwealth Games in Birmingham, England, on Sunday. | REUTERS
Birmingham, England – Australia beat India by nine runs to claim the Commonwealth Games women’s Twenty20 cricket gold medal on Sunday, but the real winner was the sport, which delivered compelling competition and boosted its case to be included in the Olympics.

Part of the Commonwealth Games program for the first time, women’s cricket was one of the most sought after tickets in Birmingham, particularly for Sunday’s absorbing final between top ranked Australia and cricket-mad India.

