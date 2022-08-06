  • Australia's Ariarne Titmus won four gold medals during the Commonwealth Games in Birmingham, England. | AFP-JIJI
    Australia's Ariarne Titmus won four gold medals during the Commonwealth Games in Birmingham, England. | AFP-JIJI

  • Birmingham, England

  • SHARE

Australian swimmers celebrated their dominating performance at the Commonwealth Games on Thursday but only for a moment.

They are keeping their eyes on the bigger prize — the 2024 Paris Olympics.

In a time of both misinformation and too much information, quality journalism is more crucial than ever.
By subscribing, you can help us get the story right.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

PHOTO GALLERY (CLICK TO ENLARGE)

, , ,