    Hinako Shibuno hits her tee shot on the 16th hole during the opening round of the Women's British Open at Muirfield in Gullane, Scotland, on Thursday. | AFP-JIJI

Gullane, Scotland – Hinako Shibuno took the lead at the Women’s British Open with a 6-under par 65 in the first round at Muirfield, while Jessica Korda stayed in touch despite having to play in borrowed clothes on Thursday.

Shibuno won the Women’s Open three years ago at the parkland Woburn course — she actually arrived presuming it would be a links course — but admitted Scotland’s famous Open venue was a completely different test.

