  • Britney Griner leaves the courtroom before her sentencing in Khimki, Russia, on Thursday. Griner was sentenced to nine years on drug smuggling charges. | AFP-JIJI
Khimki, Russia – A Russian court sentenced U.S. basketball star Brittney Griner to nine years in prison on Thursday after finding her guilty of deliberately bringing cannabis-infused vape cartridges into Russia, a ruling U.S. President Joe Biden called “unacceptable.”

Griner was escorted out of the courtroom in handcuffs by police after the ruling, turning to reporters and saying: “I love my family.”

