  • Browns quarterback Deshaun Watson runs a drill during training camp in Berea, Ohio, on July 28. | KYODO
The NFL filed an appeal of the six-game suspension recommended for Deshaun Watson, putting itself in position to ultimately decide the punishment the Cleveland Browns quarterback will receive over accusations of sexual misconduct.

The league is appealing for an indefinite suspension of at least one season, according to multiple reports.

