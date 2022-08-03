  • Known as a keen student of the sport’s history, the new Miyagino stablemaster is thought to have his eyes on the top job at the Japan Sumo Association. | JOHN GUNNING
Former yokozuna Hakuho has swapped elder stocks with his ex-stablemaster, in the process becoming Miyagino oyakata and taking control of the stable associated with that name.

Makoto Tazaki — the previous Miyagino – assumed Hakuho’s former designation of Magaki, but whether the ex-maegashira will continue on in some capacity once he reaches the Japan Sumo Association’s official retirement age of 65 later this month is still unknown.

