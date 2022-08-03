  • A study of Premier League players found Cristiano Ronaldo and several of his Manchester United teammates were among the most frequent targets of abuse on Twitter last season. | REUTERS
  • Reuters

London – Manchester United duo Cristiano Ronaldo and Harry Maguire were the most abused players on Twitter last season, according to a new report published on Tuesday.

Nearly 75% of Premier League soccer players received abusive messages, with some of them receiving daily abuse.

