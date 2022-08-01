England has changed society with its win in the Women’s European Championship, coach Sarina Wiegman said after leading the Lionesses to their first major title and sparking scenes of jubilation up and down the country on Sunday.
Wiegman’s side beat eight-time champion Germany 2-1 after extra time at Wembley Stadium in front of a record crowd of 87,912 in a tournament that smashed records from one week to the next and garnered huge media coverage in Europe.
