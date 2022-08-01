  • England captain Leah Williamson celebrates with the trophy after the Women's Euro 2022 final in London on Sunday. | REUTERS
    England captain Leah Williamson celebrates with the trophy after the Women's Euro 2022 final in London on Sunday. | REUTERS

  • London

  • SHARE

England has changed society with its win in the Women’s European Championship, coach Sarina Wiegman said after leading the Lionesses to their first major title and sparking scenes of jubilation up and down the country on Sunday.

Wiegman’s side beat eight-time champion Germany 2-1 after extra time at Wembley Stadium in front of a record crowd of 87,912 in a tournament that smashed records from one week to the next and garnered huge media coverage in Europe.

In a time of both misinformation and too much information, quality journalism is more crucial than ever.
By subscribing, you can help us get the story right.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

PHOTO GALLERY (CLICK TO ENLARGE)

, , ,