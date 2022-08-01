  • Celtics legend Bill Russell won 11 NBA titles and was well known for decades of activism for civil rights off the court. | REUTERS
    Celtics legend Bill Russell won 11 NBA titles and was well known for decades of activism for civil rights off the court.

Hall of Fame center Bill Russell passed away peacefully on Sunday at the age of 88.

Russell’s death was announced on his official Twitter account. The cause and location were not disclosed.

