  • Movistar Team's Dutch rider Annemiek Van Vleuten celebrates after winning the seventh stage of the new edition of the Women's Tour de France in Le Markstein, France, on Saturday. | AFP-JIJI
Le Markstein, France – Dutch veteran Annemiek van Vleuten took the yellow jersey in the women’s Tour de France with a crushing performance in the mountains which powered her to a remarkable solo victory on Saturday’s penultimate stage.

Movistar rider van Vleuten, 39, began the day almost 1½ minutes behind the leader Marianne Vos but raced solo with 62 kilometers still to go in the mountainous 127.5-km stage from Selestat to Le Markstein Fellering.

