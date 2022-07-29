  • Sebastian Vettel acknowledges the fans at the Hungaroring in Budapest on Thursday. | REUTERS
    Sebastian Vettel acknowledges the fans at the Hungaroring in Budapest on Thursday. | REUTERS
Four-time world champion Sebastian Vettel announced his retirement from Formula One at the end of the season on Thursday, saying his goals had changed and he wanted to focus more on his family and interests outside the sport.

The 35-year-old German won his titles with Red Bull from 2010 to 2013 and spent six seasons with Ferrari before joining Aston Martin, which is currently languishing in ninth place out of 10 teams.

