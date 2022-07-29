  • Angels starter Shohei Ohtani pitches against the Rangers at Angel Stadium in Anaheim, California, on Thursday. | USA TODAY / VIA REUTERS
Shohei Ohtani remained one win shy of becoming the first player in a century to reach double-digits in wins and homers in a single MLB season, as he took the loss in the Los Angeles Angels’ 2-0 defeat against the Texas Rangers on Thursday.

Ohtani (9-6), who was seeking his 10th win of the season, scattered eight hits over six innings, allowing two runs and no walks while striking out 11 at Angel Stadium.

