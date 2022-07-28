  • Sheldon Kennedy, seen during an event for a child advocacy center named in his honor, has called on Hockey Canada's top officials to resign. | REUTERS
Former NHL player and victims rights advocate Sheldon Kennedy on Tuesday called for the resignation of Hockey Canada’s leadership team in the wake of sexual assault allegations involving two national junior teams.

Kennedy, a co-founder of Respect Group, which is aimed at preventing bullying, abuse, harassment and discrimination, issued a statement a day after Hockey Canada unveiled its plan to eliminate “toxic behavioor” in the sport.

