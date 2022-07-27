Ichinojo’s triumph at Dolphins Arena in Nagoya redeemed a grand sumo tournament that had slowly been turning into a total farce.
The giant Mongolian’s unexpected — but well deserved — title win flipped the script at the last moment on a meet in which almost a third of the wrestlers in the top division had stood down by the end of the 15 days, due to COVID-19 infections or outbreaks in their stables.
Unable to view this article?
This could be due to a conflict with your ad-blocking or security software.
Please add japantimes.co.jp and piano.io to your list of allowed sites.
If this does not resolve the issue or you are unable to add the domains to your allowlist, please see this support page.
We humbly apologize for the inconvenience.
In a time of both misinformation and too much information, quality journalism is more crucial than ever.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
By subscribing, you can help us get the story right.
PHOTO GALLERY (CLICK TO ENLARGE)
With your current subscription plan you can comment on stories. However, before writing your first comment, please create a display name in the Profile section of your subscriber account page.