  • Ichinojo (right) celebrates his first-ever Emperor's Cup title outside Dolphins Arena in Nagoya on Sunday. | JAPAN SUMO ASSOCIATION / VIA KYODO
Ichinojo’s triumph at Dolphins Arena in Nagoya redeemed a grand sumo tournament that had slowly been turning into a total farce.

The giant Mongolian’s unexpected — but well deserved — title win flipped the script at the last moment on a meet in which almost a third of the wrestlers in the top division had stood down by the end of the 15 days, due to COVID-19 infections or outbreaks in their stables.

