Saitama – There’s little practical information to be gleaned from the performances of Kawasaki Frontale and Urawa Reds in their defeats against Paris Saint-Germain last week, during the first two stops of the superstar club’s sold-out Japan tour.
But the different ways their fans approached the game says much about Japan’s supporter culture — and what it shares, or doesn’t, with its European counterparts.
Unable to view this article?
This could be due to a conflict with your ad-blocking or security software.
Please add japantimes.co.jp and piano.io to your list of allowed sites.
If this does not resolve the issue or you are unable to add the domains to your allowlist, please see this support page.
We humbly apologize for the inconvenience.
In a time of both misinformation and too much information, quality journalism is more crucial than ever.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
By subscribing, you can help us get the story right.
PHOTO GALLERY (CLICK TO ENLARGE)
With your current subscription plan you can comment on stories. However, before writing your first comment, please create a display name in the Profile section of your subscriber account page.