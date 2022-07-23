  • Sri Lankan badminton player Niluka Karunaratne is scheduled to compete at the Commonwealth Games, which begin next week in England. | AFP-JIJI
    Sri Lankan badminton player Niluka Karunaratne is scheduled to compete at the Commonwealth Games, which begin next week in England. | AFP-JIJI

  • AFP-JIJI

Colombo – Sri Lankan badminton champion Niluka Karunaratne heads to England next week to cap his Commonwealth Games career where it began — a swansong that almost derailed by his bankrupt country’s economic crisis.

Competition organizers and Sri Lanka’s cricket board are funding the island nation’s largest-ever Games contingent, with 114 athletes flying to Birmingham in the coming days alongside coaches and support staff.

