  • Jumbo-Visma rider Jonas Vingegaard, the Tour de France's overall leader, rides to the finish line to win Stage 18 in Hautacam, France, on Thursday. | AFP-JIJI
    Jumbo-Visma rider Jonas Vingegaard, the Tour de France's overall leader, rides to the finish line to win Stage 18 in Hautacam, France, on Thursday. | AFP-JIJI

  • AFP-JIJI

  • SHARE

Hautacam, France – After 18 stages of intense struggle, Denmark’s Jonas Vingegaard put one hand on the 2022 Tour de France title as Tadej Pogacar, the defending champion and his closest rival, wilted in the Pyrenees on Thursday.

Vingegaard’s solo win on the Hautacam mountain extended his lead to a daunting 3 minutes, 26 seconds while his sportsmanship, when he waited for Pogacar to catch up after a high-speed downhill fall, further burnished his reputation.

In a time of both misinformation and too much information, quality journalism is more crucial than ever.
By subscribing, you can help us get the story right.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

PHOTO GALLERY (CLICK TO ENLARGE)

, ,