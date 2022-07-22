Hautacam, France – After 18 stages of intense struggle, Denmark’s Jonas Vingegaard put one hand on the 2022 Tour de France title as Tadej Pogacar, the defending champion and his closest rival, wilted in the Pyrenees on Thursday.
Vingegaard’s solo win on the Hautacam mountain extended his lead to a daunting 3 minutes, 26 seconds while his sportsmanship, when he waited for Pogacar to catch up after a high-speed downhill fall, further burnished his reputation.
