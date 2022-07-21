  • Tadej Pogacar (right) rides ahead of overall leader Jonas Vingegaard during the 17th stage of the Tour de France between Saint-Gaudens and Peyragudes, France, on Wednesday. | AFP-JIJI
    Tadej Pogacar (right) rides ahead of overall leader Jonas Vingegaard during the 17th stage of the Tour de France between Saint-Gaudens and Peyragudes, France, on Wednesday. | AFP-JIJI

  • REUTERS

  • SHARE

PEYRAGUDES, France, – Tadej Pogacar claimed victory in the 17th stage of the Tour de France, but it was Jonas Vingegaard who moved a step closer to the title as he finished on the defending champion’s wheel to retain the overall leader’s yellow jersey on Wednesday.

Pogacar’s late acceleration at the top of the final climb earned him his third win in this year’s Tour and gave him a 10-second time bonus.

In a time of both misinformation and too much information, quality journalism is more crucial than ever.
By subscribing, you can help us get the story right.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

PHOTO GALLERY (CLICK TO ENLARGE)

, , ,