PEYRAGUDES, France, – Tadej Pogacar claimed victory in the 17th stage of the Tour de France, but it was Jonas Vingegaard who moved a step closer to the title as he finished on the defending champion’s wheel to retain the overall leader’s yellow jersey on Wednesday.
Pogacar’s late acceleration at the top of the final climb earned him his third win in this year’s Tour and gave him a 10-second time bonus.
