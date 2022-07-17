  • Carp infielder Shota Dobayashi (right) is greeted by teammates after his grand slam against the Giants at Tokyo Dome on Sunday. | KYODO
The Hiroshima Carp and their fans had a grand old time at Tokyo Dome over the weekend.

Shota Dobayashi hit a pinch-hit, come-from-behind grand slam in the fourth inning, and the Carp finished off a sweep of the Yomiuri Giants with a 10-5 win on Sunday afternoon at the Big Egg.

