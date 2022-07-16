  • Allyson Felix is the most decorated athlete in World Athletics Championships history. | USA TODAY / VIA REUTERS
Eugene, Oregon – Allyson Felix will bow out of athletics after the world championships in Eugene, Oregon, but the most decorated track star of all time vowed to leave it all out there as her “incredible journey” approaches its end.

Felix, 36, has been a mainstay on the U.S. track and field team. She has made five Olympic squads and will be making her 10th appearance at the world championships.

