Eugene, Oregon – Allyson Felix will bow out of athletics after the world championships in Eugene, Oregon, but the most decorated track star of all time vowed to leave it all out there as her “incredible journey” approaches its end.
Felix, 36, has been a mainstay on the U.S. track and field team. She has made five Olympic squads and will be making her 10th appearance at the world championships.
Unable to view this article?
This could be due to a conflict with your ad-blocking or security software.
Please add japantimes.co.jp and piano.io to your list of allowed sites.
If this does not resolve the issue or you are unable to add the domains to your allowlist, please see this support page.
We humbly apologize for the inconvenience.
In a time of both misinformation and too much information, quality journalism is more crucial than ever.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
By subscribing, you can help us get the story right.
PHOTO GALLERY (CLICK TO ENLARGE)
With your current subscription plan you can comment on stories. However, before writing your first comment, please create a display name in the Profile section of your subscriber account page.