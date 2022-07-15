Sole leader Ichinojo overwhelmed demotion-threatened ozeki Mitakeumi as the giant No. 2 maegashira improved to 6-0 at the Nagoya Grand Sumo Tournament on Friday.
A day after overpowering yokozuna Terunofuji, Ichinojo delivered another commanding performance. He immediately grabbed an overarm belt hold with his left hand and swung Mitakeumi (2-4) to the side with an armlock throw before grappling the ozeki out.
Unable to view this article?
This could be due to a conflict with your ad-blocking or security software.
Please add japantimes.co.jp and piano.io to your list of allowed sites.
If this does not resolve the issue or you are unable to add the domains to your allowlist, please see this support page.
We humbly apologize for the inconvenience.
In a time of both misinformation and too much information, quality journalism is more crucial than ever.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
By subscribing, you can help us get the story right.
PHOTO GALLERY (CLICK TO ENLARGE)
With your current subscription plan you can comment on stories. However, before writing your first comment, please create a display name in the Profile section of your subscriber account page.