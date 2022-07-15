  • Wakatakakage (right) defeats Kiribayama on Day 6 of the Nagoya Grand Sumo Tournament on Friday. | KYODO
Sole leader Ichinojo overwhelmed demotion-threatened ozeki Mitakeumi as the giant No. 2 maegashira improved to 6-0 at the Nagoya Grand Sumo Tournament on Friday.

A day after overpowering yokozuna Terunofuji, Ichinojo delivered another commanding performance. He immediately grabbed an overarm belt hold with his left hand and swung Mitakeumi (2-4) to the side with an armlock throw before grappling the ozeki out.

