  Sprinters compete in the men's 100-meter race during a Tokyo 2020 test event at National Stadium in May 2021.
    Sprinters compete in the men's 100-meter race during a Tokyo 2020 test event at National Stadium in May 2021. | REUTERS

  REUTERS

Eugene, Oregon – The 2025 World Athletics Championships will return to Tokyo, the sport’s global governing body announced Thursday.

The World Athletics Council confirmed that Tokyo would stage the championships for the second time after beating out competition from Kenya, Poland and Singapore.

