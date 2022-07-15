  • Russian skater Kamila Valieva performs during last year's Rostelecom Cup in Sochi, Russia. | REUTERS
Paris – Russia has been dropped as a figure skating Grand Prix host and Russian and Belarusian skaters banned, the International Skating Union (ISU) said as it announced the 2022-23 program on Thursday.

The Chinese event was also scratched from the calendar for the second straight year.

