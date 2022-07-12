  • UAE rider Tadej Pogacar wears the overall leader's yellow jersey during the ninth stage of the Tour de France en route to Chatel Les Portes du Soleil in the French Alps on Sunday. | AFP-JIJI
    UAE rider Tadej Pogacar wears the overall leader's yellow jersey during the ninth stage of the Tour de France en route to Chatel Les Portes du Soleil in the French Alps on Sunday. | AFP-JIJI

  • Reuters

  • SHARE

Morzine, France – Tadej Pogacar’s rivals have been trying to come up with a plan to unsettle the two-time defending Tour de France champion but they have yet to find a crack in the Slovenian’s bulletproof armor.

After nine days of racing, Pogacar has already won two stages and leads last year’s runner-up Jonas Vingegaard by 39 seconds and 2018 champion Geraint Thomas by 1:17.

In a time of both misinformation and too much information, quality journalism is more crucial than ever.
By subscribing, you can help us get the story right.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

PHOTO GALLERY (CLICK TO ENLARGE)

, ,