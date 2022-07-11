Charles Leclerc survived a late throttle scare to win the Austrian Grand Prix for Ferrari on Sunday as he roared into the championship picture behind leader Max Verstappen.
Red Bull’s Verstappen had to settle for second, though he still has a comfortable 38-point lead over Leclerc in the standings after 11 of 22 races.
