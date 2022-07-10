  • Kazakhstan's Elena Rybakina celebrates with the Venus Rosewater Dish trophy after winning the Wimbledon women's singles final against Tunisia's Ons Jabeur in London on Saturday. | AFP-JIJI
    Kazakhstan's Elena Rybakina celebrates with the Venus Rosewater Dish trophy after winning the Wimbledon women's singles final against Tunisia's Ons Jabeur in London on Saturday. | AFP-JIJI

  Reuters

London – In a year when Russian players were banned from Wimbledon, Moscow-born Elena Rybakina rallied from a set down to defeat Tunisia’s Ons Jabeur 3-6, 6-2, 6-2 on Saturday to become the first player from Kazakhstan to win a Grand Slam singles title.

With Russian and Belarussian players banned from the grasscourt major following Moscow’s invasion of Ukraine, Rybakina would have been excluded had she not switched allegiance from Russia in 2018 for better funding and support.

