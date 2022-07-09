  • BayStars pitcher Haruhiro Hamaguchi leaves the field after the final out of the sixth against the Giants at Tokyo Dome on Saturday. | KYODO
Haruhiro Hamaguchi recorded the win at Tokyo Dome on Saturday, but the lefty was eager to give all the credit to the rest of the DeNA BayStars.

Hamaguchi took a shutout into the eighth inning before reliever Hiromu Ise carried the club across the finish line in a 2-0 win over the Yomiuri Giants at the Big Egg.

