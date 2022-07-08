The upcoming Nagoya Grand Sumo Tournament marks 50 years since Takamiyama (Jesse Kuhaulua) became the first-ever foreign-born winner of the Emperor’s Cup.
That milestone event stood unmatched for 17 years — that is, until Konishiki’s victory in 1989 kick-started an era of regular foreign winners, which later morphed into total dominance by non-Japanese wrestlers with the arrival of the Mongolians.
