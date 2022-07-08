  • WNBA star Brittney Griner pleaded guilty to drug charges in Khimki, Russia, on Thursday. Griner has been detained since February. | AFP-JIJI
    WNBA star Brittney Griner pleaded guilty to drug charges in Khimki, Russia, on Thursday. Griner has been detained since February. | AFP-JIJI

  • REUTERS

  • SHARE

Brittney Griner pleaded guilty in a Khimki, Russia, courtroom to drugs charges that could bring a sentence of up to 10 years on Thursday.

Hours after Griner’s wife, Cherelle, pledged not to rest until she is home, the WNBA All-Star told a judge she had no intent to break the law.

In a time of both misinformation and too much information, quality journalism is more crucial than ever.
By subscribing, you can help us get the story right.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

PHOTO GALLERY (CLICK TO ENLARGE)

, ,