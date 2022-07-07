London – Rafael Nadal admitted he does not know whether he will be fit to face Nick Kyrgios in the Wimbledon semifinals on Friday after nearly quitting during his match against Taylor Fritz due to an abdominal injury on Wednesday.
Nadal, the No. 2 seed, had to take a medical timeout in the second set but battled through to win 3-6, 7-5, 3-6, 7-5, 7-6 (10-4) in a grueling contest that lasted 4 hours, 21 minutes.
