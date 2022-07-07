  • Tigers players (from left) Yuki Nishi, Fumiya Hojo and Yasuhiro Yamamoto participate in the hero interview following the team's win over the Carp at Koshien Stadium on Wednesday. | KYODO
  Nishinomiya, Hyogo Prefecture

Yuki Nishi allowed two runs over 6⅓ innings and three relievers completed the win as the Hanshin Tigers held off the Hiroshima Carp 3-2 in the Central League on Wednesday.

The win at historic Koshien Stadium outside Osaka moved the fourth-place Tigers to within one game of the third-place Carp, while Hanshin center fielder Koji Chikamoto inched closer to Japan’s record for consecutive games with a hit.

