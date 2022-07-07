Yuki Nishi allowed two runs over 6⅓ innings and three relievers completed the win as the Hanshin Tigers held off the Hiroshima Carp 3-2 in the Central League on Wednesday.
The win at historic Koshien Stadium outside Osaka moved the fourth-place Tigers to within one game of the third-place Carp, while Hanshin center fielder Koji Chikamoto inched closer to Japan’s record for consecutive games with a hit.
Unable to view this article?
This could be due to a conflict with your ad-blocking or security software.
Please add japantimes.co.jp and piano.io to your list of allowed sites.
If this does not resolve the issue or you are unable to add the domains to your allowlist, please see this support page.
We humbly apologize for the inconvenience.
In a time of both misinformation and too much information, quality journalism is more crucial than ever.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
By subscribing, you can help us get the story right.
PHOTO GALLERY (CLICK TO ENLARGE)
With your current subscription plan you can comment on stories. However, before writing your first comment, please create a display name in the Profile section of your subscriber account page.