Paris – Christophe Galtier’s appointment as Paris Saint-Germain coach confirms a change in approach from the Qatar-owned club as it continue its search for elusive Champions League glory, but there will be huge pressure on Mauricio Pochettino’s successor.
Galtier, 55, becomes PSG’s seventh different manager since the Qatari takeover of 2011 as he arrives on a two-year deal.
Unable to view this article?
This could be due to a conflict with your ad-blocking or security software.
Please add japantimes.co.jp and piano.io to your list of allowed sites.
If this does not resolve the issue or you are unable to add the domains to your allowlist, please see this support page.
We humbly apologize for the inconvenience.
In a time of both misinformation and too much information, quality journalism is more crucial than ever.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
By subscribing, you can help us get the story right.
PHOTO GALLERY (CLICK TO ENLARGE)
With your current subscription plan you can comment on stories. However, before writing your first comment, please create a display name in the Profile section of your subscriber account page.