  • Christophe Galtier speaks at a news conference announcing his unveiling as Paris Saint-Germain's new manager in Paris on Tuesday. | AFP-JIJI
  • AFP-Jiji

Paris – Christophe Galtier’s appointment as Paris Saint-Germain coach confirms a change in approach from the Qatar-owned club as it continue its search for elusive Champions League glory, but there will be huge pressure on Mauricio Pochettino’s successor.

Galtier, 55, becomes PSG’s seventh different manager since the Qatari takeover of 2011 as he arrives on a two-year deal.

