London – Nick Kyrgios said a “lot of people will be upset” after he reached the quarterfinals at Wimbledon with a thoroughly professional five-set win over Brandon Nakashima on Monday.

The 27-year-old Australian’s fiery third-round win over Stefanos Tsitsipas led to his opponent branding him a bully with an evil side as again Kyrgios’s antics polarized opinion.

