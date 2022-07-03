  • Nick Kyrgios celebrates beating Stefanos Tsitsipas during their men's singles match on Day 6 of Wimbledon in London on Saturday. | AFP-JIJI
    Nick Kyrgios celebrates beating Stefanos Tsitsipas during their men's singles match on Day 6 of Wimbledon in London on Saturday. | AFP-JIJI

  • AFP-Jiji

  • SHARE

London – Stefanos Tsitsipas said Nick Kyrgios has an “evil side” after a stormy clash at Wimbledon on Saturday in which the victorious Australian called for his Greek opponent to be kicked out of the tournament.

The bad-tempered match overshadowed the rest of the action on Day 6, which also included a routine victory for Rafael Nadal.

In a time of both misinformation and too much information, quality journalism is more crucial than ever.
By subscribing, you can help us get the story right.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

PHOTO GALLERY (CLICK TO ENLARGE)

, ,