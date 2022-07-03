The presence of midfielder Takefusa Kubo has helped rocket Spain’s RCD Mallorca into the consciousness of Japanese soccer fans over the last three seasons.
But even with the 21-year-old set to land elsewhere this summer following the end of his most recent loan, Mallorca is still bullish on its relationship with Kubo’s homeland — extending its global sponsorship agreement with material developer Taica Corporation, whose Alpha Gel brand will again grace the front of the team’s uniforms during the upcoming Spanish first-division season.
