    RCD Mallorca captain Dani Rodriguez (center) poses with the team's 2022-23 uniform, along with the club's CEO of business Alfonso Diaz (left) and Taica CEO Taito Suzuki, at a media event in Tokyo's Minato Ward on Friday. | RCD MALLORCA
The presence of midfielder Takefusa Kubo has helped rocket Spain’s RCD Mallorca into the consciousness of Japanese soccer fans over the last three seasons.

But even with the 21-year-old set to land elsewhere this summer following the end of his most recent loan, Mallorca is still bullish on its relationship with Kubo’s homeland — extending its global sponsorship agreement with material developer Taica Corporation, whose Alpha Gel brand will again grace the front of the team’s uniforms during the upcoming Spanish first-division season.

