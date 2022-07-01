  • Rafael Nadal hits a return against Ricardas Berankis during their second-round match at Wimbledon on Thursday. | AFP-JIJI
London – Rafael Nadal was again forced to dig deep to reach the third round at Wimbledon on Thursday as women’s top seed Iga Swiatek survived a stumble to win her 37th straight match.

Nadal, who is chasing a calendar Grand Slam, recovered from losing the third set for the second straight match to beat Lithuanian journeyman Ricardas Berankis 6-4, 6-4, 4-6, 6-3.

