As the NBA braced for the free agency negotiating window to open on Thursday, superstar Kevin Durant requested a trade from the Brooklyn Nets according to media reports.

ESPN, citing unnamed sources, said Durant — a two-time NBA champion with the Golden State Warriors — was eyeing a move to either the Phoenix Suns or the Miami Heat, but that the Nets would be aiming to get the best deal possible for the star, who has four years remaining on his contract.

