  Brittney Griner helped the United States win the gold medal during the 2020 Tokyo Olympics.
A coalition of human rights groups on Wednesday called on U.S. President Joe Biden to “make a deal” to secure the release of WNBA star Brittney Griner, who has been detained in Russia for months.

Griner was taken into custody at a Moscow airport on Feb. 17 when a search of her luggage allegedly revealed multiple cannabis oil vape cartridges. She could face up to 10 years in prison.

