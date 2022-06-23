A coalition of human rights groups on Wednesday called on U.S. President Joe Biden to “make a deal” to secure the release of WNBA star Brittney Griner, who has been detained in Russia for months.
Griner was taken into custody at a Moscow airport on Feb. 17 when a search of her luggage allegedly revealed multiple cannabis oil vape cartridges. She could face up to 10 years in prison.
