London – Wimbledon champion Novak Djokovic will head into next week’s tournament as the men’s top seed, with Russian world No. 1 Daniil Medvedev banned from taking part while Germany’s second-ranked Alexander Zverev is out injured.

Organisers of the grasscourt Grand Slam have banned players from Russia and Belarus from playing at this year’s Wimbledon following Moscow’s invasion of Ukraine, which Russia calls a “special operation.”

