  • Adam Walker celebrates with his teammates after hitting a tiebreaking home run in the seventh inning at Tokyo Dome on Wednesday. | KYODO
On a night of dueling home runs at Tokyo Dome, Adam Walker had the final say.

Walker hit a solo homer to deep center to break a seventh-inning tie, and the Yomiuri Giants held on for a 5-4 win over the DeNA BayStars at the Big Egg on Wednesday night.

