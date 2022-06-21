As Rui Machida continues to adjust her game to the WNBA, fans are catching glimpses of what could be in store for the league and the Washington Mystics in the near future.

The 163-cm point guard is a wizard with the ball in her hands, with speed that feels otherworldly at times and an ability to see the floor and drive the action forward. She has a playground flair to her game, and the way she can thread the needle and deliver pinpoint passes makes her a player you can’t take your eyes off for fear of missing something.