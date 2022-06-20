  • Penn's Lia Thomas holdsa trophy after finishing fifth in the 200-meter freestyle race at the NCAA Swimming & Diving Championships at Georgia Tech in Atlanta on March 18. | REUTERS
    Penn's Lia Thomas holdsa trophy after finishing fifth in the 200-meter freestyle race at the NCAA Swimming & Diving Championships at Georgia Tech in Atlanta on March 18.

  • REUTERS

Budapest – Swimming’s world governing body FINA voted to restrict the participation of transgender athletes in elite women’s competitions and create a working group to establish an “open” category for them in some events as part of its new policy announced on Sunday.

Transgender rights have become a major talking point as sports seek inclusivity while ensuring there is no unfair advantage.

