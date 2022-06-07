The world’s best soccer teams are capable not only of earning three points for a win, but of turning a loss worth zero points into something more — a lesson that will drive those team’s growth and lead to greater triumphs down the line.
It’s a skill that Japan’s national team has struggled to develop over the years, even as it has sought to learn from the sport’s elite as part of its quest to become the first Asian team to lift the men’s FIFA World Cup.
Unable to view this article?
This could be due to a conflict with your ad-blocking or security software.
Please add japantimes.co.jp and piano.io to your list of allowed sites.
If this does not resolve the issue or you are unable to add the domains to your allowlist, please see out this support page.
We humbly apologize for the inconvenience.
With your current subscription plan you can comment on stories. However, before writing your first comment, please create a display name in the Profile section of your subscriber account page.