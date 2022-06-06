  • Minjee Lee poses with the trophy after winning the U.S. Women's Open in Southern Pines, North Carolina, on Sunday. | USA TODAY / VIA REUTERS
Southern Pines, North Carolina – Minjee Lee of Australia shot an even-par 71 and cruised to a four-shot victory in the U.S. Women’s Open at Pine Needles Lodge & Golf Club in Southern Pines, North Carolina, on Sunday.

Lee finished at 13-under 271 while comfortably outdistancing Mina Harigae to win her second career major title.

