  • Celtics coach Ime Udoka wears a shirt that reads 'End Gun Violence' during a news conference before Game 2 of the NBA FInals on Sunday. | USA TODAY / VIA REUTERS
Players and coaches for the Golden State Warriors and Boston Celtics as well as the U.S. men’s soccer team on Sunday urged congress to support stricter gun laws amid a surge in mass shootings in the United States.

A shooting in Philadelphia left at least three people dead and 11 others wounded, police said on Sunday in the latest case of gun violence in the United States following recent massacres in Texas, New York and Oklahoma in which dozens died.

