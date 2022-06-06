  • The Giants' Adam Walker (left) and Gregory Polanco (right) pose with teammate Iori Yamasaki after a game at Tokyo Dome on May 18. | KYODO
    The Giants' Adam Walker (left) and Gregory Polanco (right) pose with teammate Iori Yamasaki after a game at Tokyo Dome on May 18. | KYODO
  • SHARE

Adam Walker is not having much trouble with the NPB learning curve — or NPB fastballs, sliders or anything else lately.

Walker hit a change-up out of the park against the Chiba Lotte Marines on Sunday, capping a week during which he was among the hottest hitters in Japan.

Unable to view this article?

This could be due to a conflict with your ad-blocking or security software.

Please add japantimes.co.jp and piano.io to your list of allowed sites.

If this does not resolve the issue or you are unable to add the domains to your allowlist, please see out this support page.

We humbly apologize for the inconvenience.

In a time of both misinformation and too much information, quality journalism is more crucial than ever.
By subscribing, you can help us get the story right.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

PHOTO GALLERY (CLICK TO ENLARGE)

, , , , , ,