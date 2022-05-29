  • Los Angeles Dodgers co-owner Todd Boehly's consortium is set to complete its purchase of Chelsea this week. | REUTERS
    Los Angeles Dodgers co-owner Todd Boehly's consortium is set to complete its purchase of Chelsea this week. | REUTERS

London – Chelsea said on Saturday that a final agreement had been struck to sell the Premier League club to a consortium led by Los Angeles Dodgers part-owner Todd Boehly and backed by Clearlake Capital.

The takeover is expected to be completed on Monday.

