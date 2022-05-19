  • The U.S. federation will be the first in the world to equalize the World Cup prize money awarded to both women's and men's teams. | REUTERS
    The U.S. federation will be the first in the world to equalize the World Cup prize money awarded to both women's and men's teams. | REUTERS

  • REUTERS

  • SHARE

The U.S soccer men’s and women’s national team players will receive equal pay and prize money, including at World Cups, after coming together to agree on a landmark collective bargaining agreements (CBAs) with the U.S Soccer Federation on Wednesday.

For official competitions, including the World Cup, the women’s (USWNT) and men’s (USMNT) national team players will earn identical game appearance fees.

Unable to view this article?

This could be due to a conflict with your ad-blocking or security software.

Please add japantimes.co.jp and piano.io to your list of allowed sites.

If this does not resolve the issue or you are unable to add the domains to your allowlist, please see out this support page.

We humbly apologize for the inconvenience.

In a time of both misinformation and too much information, quality journalism is more crucial than ever.
By subscribing, you can help us get the story right.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

PHOTO GALLERY (CLICK TO ENLARGE)

, ,