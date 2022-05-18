Southampton, England – Joel Matip’s stooping header gave Liverpool a 2-1 win at Southampton on Tuesday to keep the Premier League title race alive until the final day of the season.
The result leaves Liverpool a point behind leaders Manchester City ahead of Sunday’s final round of games when City is at home against Aston Villa and Liverpool hosts Wolverhampton Wanderers at Anfield.
