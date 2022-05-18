  • Liverpool's Takumi Minamino contends for the ball with Southampton's Mohammed Salisu during their Premier League game in Southampton, England, on Tuesday. | REUTERS
    Liverpool's Takumi Minamino contends for the ball with Southampton's Mohammed Salisu during their Premier League game in Southampton, England, on Tuesday. | REUTERS

  • Reuters

  • SHARE

Southampton, England – Joel Matip’s stooping header gave Liverpool a 2-1 win at Southampton on Tuesday to keep the Premier League title race alive until the final day of the season.

The result leaves Liverpool a point behind leaders Manchester City ahead of Sunday’s final round of games when City is at home against Aston Villa and Liverpool hosts Wolverhampton Wanderers at Anfield.

Unable to view this article?

This could be due to a conflict with your ad-blocking or security software.

Please add japantimes.co.jp and piano.io to your list of allowed sites.

If this does not resolve the issue or you are unable to add the domains to your allowlist, please see out this support page.

We humbly apologize for the inconvenience.

In a time of both misinformation and too much information, quality journalism is more crucial than ever.
By subscribing, you can help us get the story right.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

PHOTO GALLERY (CLICK TO ENLARGE)

, ,